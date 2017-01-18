Austin police heading to D.C. for inauguration security

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With the inauguration of Donald Trump days away, an estimated 70 Austin police officers are currently en route to Washington D.C.

The Austin Police Department’s Special Response Team will help with crowd control along the parade route. They will be wearing their long sleeve uniforms, but leaving their riot gear at home.

The U.S. Department of Justice will reimburse APD for all costs from air fare, to transportation, lodging, and overtime pay. The officers will return to Austin on Saturday evening.

Several Texas lawmakers have been added to the growing list of politicians boycotting the inauguration. Austin Rep. Lloyd Doggett and San Antonio Rep. Joaquin Castro both announced Tuesday they will not be attending the ceremony on Friday. Doggett tweeted that he will not be at the inauguration because Trump’s actions to unite the country have only further divided it and “we are in for a long struggle.”

