6 days of rain: rainfall totals at a glance

Related Coverage Austin area Rainfall Totals

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you feel like it’s been raining for days and days, you’re not alone. Rain has now fallen in the Austin area and most surrounding counties for six straight days. Rainfall totals have so far ranged between one and three inches in most areas. Highest rain totals have been in East Austin with 4.5″ and counting.

Austin Rainfall Camp Mabry ABIA 1/13 .68 .28 1/14 0.07 0.13 1/15 0.05 0.11 1/16 0.30 0.78 1/17 1.57 1.07

Here’s a glance at the total amount of rain the LCRA measured at its weather stations over the last 5 days (tap image to load interactive map). One measurement station along the Colorado River in Austin has captured 4.1 inches of rain — more than we recieved for the whole month of January 2016.

On the bright side, KXAN First Warning Weather Meteorologist David Yeomans says the sun will come out tomorrow!