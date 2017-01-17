Wimberley VFD audit shows major deficiencies

WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) — The Wimberley Volunteer Fire Department is working through a number of suggestions after being audited for the first time in many years. Tuesday evening the department received an audit presentation showing four major deficiencies.

Audit presenter William Grimsley says it’s likely that many of these problems were caused by the department simply not knowing the rules.

Among those deficiencies, bank accounts were not recorded and thousands of dollars were spent without discussing with the department members.

“My sense was when I went through, that it wasn’t intentional, it was just not knowing,” said Grimsley.

He says that’s just one of the weaknesses of operating a small department with limited staff. “They were just not considering that they should be reported.”

The first deficiency Grimsley points out is that the accounting system did not include all of the department’s financial data. Grimsley adds that the department’s internal financial reporting was materially misstated along with external reporting, such as the exempt organization’s 990 tax returns.

“During my auditing procedures for cash, I discovered two bank accounts and one investment account that were not recorded in the accounting system. In order to assist in the preparation of the financial statement, in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, I was required to submit to the district adjusting journal entries to record the balances and related activities of the non-recorded accounts,” said Grimsley.

Since being notified, the department claims to have updated the account to include all bank accounts and the investment account.

The second deficiency states that activities by the department were in violation of its constitutional by-laws. Showing that some operating checks were signed by non-executive officers with just one signature when two were required.

The third deficiency shows that activities by the department were not disclosed at membership meetings nor recorded in the related minutes. “During my auditing procedures, it was noted that certain major transactions were not presented to the membership as evidenced by a review of the meeting minutes,” said Grimsley.

Some of those transactions included the receipt of an almost $20,000 FEMA grant, insurance proceeds from Texas Mutual of $26,621, a transfer of over $3,500 from a donated investment account through Edward Jones.

The final deficiency shows fixed assets that were not recorded in the accounting system.

“During my audit procedures, it was noted that fixed assets of the Department were not recorded in the accounting system. Additionally, there was no register of fixed assets that belonged to the District. In order to properly record the Department’s fixed assets, a retrospective process including physical identification was conducted. While current year fixed assets expenditures were easily identified, an adjustment for prior year fixed assets was made totally $15,011,” said Grimsley

Grimsley adds that those assets were also found on the Wimberley VFD Chief Carrol Czichos’ property.

“From the outside it could be perceived as ‘what are those assets doing over here rather than on the department’s property,’” said Grimsley.

Chief Czichos said he didn’t know the items needed to be stored on the department’s property and that he wasn’t using it for personal gain.

“We didn’t have a place to keep it up here so we just parked it up there and it was just sitting there. It probably has about 10 miles more on it than it did when we got it two years ago and that was only to crank it up and make sure it was charged up and everything like that,” said Czichos.

Czichos says they’ve already made all the appropriate changes that were requested by Grimsley, and should there be any other audit in the future, they’ll be prepared and more educated.

“There’s no money stolen, there’s no nothing, just procedural changes and we are making those right now. We are going to continue fighting fires,” said Czichos.

At this time Grimsley does not believe there will be any penalties to the department.