Watermelon and Spice on Ice

Inspired by Oasthouse Kitchen and Bar Head Bar Tender Zach Sasser’s travels to Mexico, the Hottermelon cocktail is a little sweet and a little spicy and will never be watered down, thanks to the cube of frozen watermelon juice anchoring the drink. Sasser dropped by to show Amanda how to make this tasty cocktail, which is perfect for patio sipping. You start with a jalapeno/watermelon simple syrup, then add some fresh lime juice and a shot of your favorite blanco tequila. Shake it up and pour over the ice cube made of watermelon juice. Oasthouse Kitchen + Bar is at 8300 N FM 620. Find out more about their menu at oasthouseaustin.com.

Advertisement