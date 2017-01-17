VIDEO: Close call for Houston driver as tornado leaves wake of damage

Cell phone video captures Houston tornado (Alan Sheppeard)
HOUSTON, Texas (KXAN) — There was a close call for drivers in the Houston-area on Monday.

A cell phone video captured an encroaching small tornado as a driver tried to avoid the strong winds on the roadway.

Houston tornado damage (NBC)
This is an aerial view on what the storm left behind. While Monday’s tornado may have been small, it left a lot of damage to cleanup on Tuesday morning.

On Friday, a Williamson County tornado damaged businesses and homes. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said the tornado occurred in a relatively unpopulated area along Farm to Market 1105 between Walburg and Weir. The Williamson County Office of Emergency Management reports “several homes sustained minor to moderate roof damage and one section of the roof of a local business was ripped away, strewing insulation debris for approximately one mile.”

Tornado in Walberg area near 3400 FM 972, Williamson County, TX (Courtesy: Williamson County)
