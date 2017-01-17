Suspect shot, killed by Austin police officer identified

The incident started at a parking lot on Anderson Mill Road and Olson Drive but ended at the courtyard of Hope Presbyterian Church on Jan. 12, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The man shot and killed by an Austin police officer in northwest Austin over the weekend has been identified.

Scott Laurance Gilpin, 47, was shot by Office Jesse Lane after police responded to reports of two men fighting in a strip mall parking lot on Anderson Mill Road at Olson Drive. When officers arrived just after 1 a.m. Saturday, the suspect had left the scene.

Police say he later returned with a shotgun and an AR15 assault rifle and started firing gunshots in the air. Officers spent 13 minutes trying to get the man to put down his gun before he was shot and killed.

Officer Lane has been with the Austin Police Department for two-and-a-half years. He is currently assigned to patrol in northwest Austin. Following standard protocol for an officer-involved shooting, Lane has been placed on paid administrative leave.

APD’s Internal Affairs Unit is investigating along with the Office of the Police Monitor. A criminal investigation will also be conducted by APD’s Special investigation Unit with the Travis County District Attorney’s Office.

A Travis County grand jury will also review the incident.

