Sheriff criticizes Sid Miller’s account of ‘illegal aliens’ attack

Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Texas Agricultural Commissioner Sid Miller talks about the state's plans to repeal a decade-old ban on deep fryers in public school kitchens, in Austin, Texas. Attorney General Ken Paxton has been indicted for allegedly duping investors in a tech startup, and Miller reportedly used tax dollars to travel to obtain a so-called "Jesus shot" supposedly offering long-term relief from pain. So far, fellow Republicans are all but ignoring the troubles. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A claim by state Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller that “illegal aliens” attacked a hunting party in remote West Texas is being discounted by the local sheriff who says the hunters fired on one another.

Miller said in a recent Facebook post that the attack is another reason why a border wall must be built.

But Presidio County Sheriff Danny Dominguez told the San Antonio Express-News on Monday that Miller’s account is not true.

Sheriff’s investigators said last week that the Jan. 6 incident in which two people were shot was the result of “friendly fire among the hunting party.”

An online blog had asserted gunmen attacked the group.

Miller has received criticism in the past for other posts, including one that suggested using an atomic bomb on the Muslim population.

