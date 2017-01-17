Second suspect wanted in northwest Austin marijuana deal murder

Related Coverage Police: Northwest Austin marijuana deal ends in murder

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A second teenage suspect is wanted in the murder of a man in northwest Austin last month during a marijuana deal.

Javier Teague-Salas, 19, of Harker Heights, Texas, is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder for the shooting death of Anthony E. Brown on Quinn Trail on Dec. 29.

On Jan. 3, Mosses Howell, 19, was arrested in Leander and charged with the murder. Howell told his ex-girlfriend that he could not be in Austin because he shot someone while trying to rob a house.

The woman who called the police after the shooting told officers that two men were supposed to come to their house to buy 3 ounces of marijuana from Brown for $600. She told officers that while Brown typically sold to only people he knew, he did not trust the men coming.

Howell told police he was picked up by three men at his home in Killeen the night of Dec. 28. Two of the suspects involved are not being named due to the ongoing investigation. The third, Teague-Salas, had asked Howell if he knew of any “licks they could hit,” meaning someone they could rob.

According to a police affidavit, Howell did not know the intended target was Brown until he went through Salas’ cell phone and saw multiple messages about the plan. Howell claimed he was walking a block over from Brown’s house on Quinn Trail, with Salas and another suspect inside, when Salas and the man ran back to the car. Howell says Salas yelled, “I shot him!”

While driving back to Killeen, Teague-Salas and the other man threatened to shoot Howell if he didn’t throw his phone out of the car, because it could be traced back to them.

On Jan. 11, an Austin police detective received an anonymous call from a man saying he had personally heard Salas brag about shooting a guy for marijuana in north Austin a few weeks prior. The caller told the detective that Howell and Salas went to the victim’s front door. Brown was startled after one of the two other suspects came to the front door, so Salas shot him, the caller said.

Police believe there is sufficient probable cause to charge Teague-Salas with murder for knowingly and intentionally causing the death of Brown.