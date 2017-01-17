Report: Police detective shot in Dallas suburb dies from injuries

By Published: Updated:

LITTLE ELM, Texas (AP/KXAN) — A police detective shot while answering a report of an armed man outside a house in a suburban Dallas neighborhood has died, according to NBC DFW. 

Authorities say the episode unfolded about 3 p.m. when Little Elm police were told a man was seen outside a house, armed with a rifle or shotgun. Denton County sheriff’s Lt. Orlando Hinojosa says officers arrived to find an armed man screaming at them from a backyard.

As the officers withdrew, the man ducked into the house and opened fire from a window, wounding Little Elm police Detective Jerry Walker in the neck.

Tactical squad officers arrived and a standoff ensued. Meanwhile, Walker was as airlifted to Denton Regional Hospital.

Little Elm is about 30 miles north of Dallas.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s