Report: Police detective shot in Dallas suburb dies from injuries

LITTLE ELM, Texas (AP/KXAN) — A police detective shot while answering a report of an armed man outside a house in a suburban Dallas neighborhood has died, according to NBC DFW.

Authorities say the episode unfolded about 3 p.m. when Little Elm police were told a man was seen outside a house, armed with a rifle or shotgun. Denton County sheriff’s Lt. Orlando Hinojosa says officers arrived to find an armed man screaming at them from a backyard.

As the officers withdrew, the man ducked into the house and opened fire from a window, wounding Little Elm police Detective Jerry Walker in the neck.

Tactical squad officers arrived and a standoff ensued. Meanwhile, Walker was as airlifted to Denton Regional Hospital.

Little Elm is about 30 miles north of Dallas.

LATEST: An elderly female relative was taken out safely from home. Suspect still barricaded inside. Det Walker has died @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/lPtoS8jPZ8 — Homa Bash (@HomaBashNBC5) January 18, 2017

Amazing Grace played outside Denton hospital as fallen Officer's body is brought out. Officers lined up saluting. @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/GE9dHHfoom — ScottGordonNBC5 (@ScottGordonNBC5) January 18, 2017