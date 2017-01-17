Report: Police detective shot in Dallas suburb dies from injuries

LITTLE ELM, Texas (AP/KXAN) — A police detective shot while answering a report of an armed man outside a house in a suburban Dallas neighborhood has died, according to NBC DFW.
Authorities say the episode unfolded about 3 p.m. when Little Elm police were told a man was seen outside a house, armed with a rifle or shotgun. Denton County sheriff’s Lt. Orlando Hinojosa says officers arrived to find an armed man screaming at them from a backyard.
As the officers withdrew, the man ducked into the house and opened fire from a window, wounding Little Elm police Detective Jerry Walker in the neck.
Tactical squad officers arrived and a standoff ensued. Meanwhile, Walker was as airlifted to Denton Regional Hospital.
Little Elm is about 30 miles north of Dallas.