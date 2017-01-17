Report: No school choice measures in Texas without accountability

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas legislature this session will decide if taxpayer funds should help families pay for private school and home school supplies. Between the 2015 and 2017 legislative sessions, a select group of House members looked into the issue and highlighted what could be the key issue in the debate: accountability.

School choice advocates believe Education Savings Accounts would be the best way to directly impact students in failing schools and will lead to higher quality education across the state. Education Savings Accounts, known as ESAs, are like Health Savings Accounts. A family would receive a debit card with an amount of approximately $5,000—the basic amount the state spends on every student. The family could then spend those funds on education materials or private school tuition.

The House Interim Report for the House Public Education Committee recommends ensuring any entity receiving public funds has fiscal and academic accountability. How lawmakers end up identifying that could be the difference between ESAs passing or not.

On KXAN News at 6 p.m., Political Reporter Phil Prazan takes a closer look at how the ESAs would be implemented.