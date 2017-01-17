Rangers caravan rolls through Dell Diamond

ROUND ROCK–(KXAN)– The Texas Rangers winter caravan made a stop at the home of its triple “A” affiliate, the Round Rock Express on Tuesday. Manager Jeff Banister was joined by pitchers Sam Dyson Keone Kela along with outfielder Delino Deshields and bench coach Steve Buechele.

“There’s always some anticipation (before the season), excitement starts when we actually start spring training,” Banister said.

The Rangers are coming off a season where they had the best regular season record in the American League (95-67) and won the AL West by 9 games, only to be swept in the opening round of the playoffs to Toronto.

“The challenge is you have to have a strong process to get to the postseason. What happens in the postseason, it’s a challenge to win. You have to play well in the regular season to have an opportunity to play well in the postseason. The challenge for us is to stay hungry to play through the regular season to put ourselves in position,” Banister said.

Buechele’s son Shane is coming off a freshman season at Texas where he started all 12 games, throwing for 2958 yards and 21 touchdowns for the Longhorns.

“He knows not to take anything for granted. He’ll go in to this spring competing harder than anybody else on that team I guarantee you that,” Buechele said.

The Rangers will hold their first spring training workout in Surprise, Arizona on February 21st and open at home against Cleveland on April 3rd.