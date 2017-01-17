Prosecutors presenting case against Dawnna Dukes, accused of misusing funds

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County Prosecutors are set to present their case against State Rep. Dawnna Dukes, D-Austin, to a grand jury on Tuesday.

Dukes is accused of using public resources for private purposes. She said she would resign her House District 46 seat on the first day of the Legislative Session, but changed her mind.

Before the November election Dukes said she was stepping down because of health issues relating to a car crash from 2013. She was absent from the 2015 legislative session, saying health issues from the accident caused her to miss days at work.

If the grand jury indicts Dukes, it would be on charges of tampering with government records and abuse of official capacity. KXAN News caught up with Dukes after the swearing-in ceremony. When asked why she decided to retract her resignation, Dukes told KXAN’s Political Reporter Phil Prazan that she made her decision because her experience and qualifications make her the best person for the job.

When asked if she did anything wrong or misused state money, Dukes responded with a “no.” She did go on to say that one can “look at the statute, you can look at the laws, the rules, it answers for itself.”

Dukes has hired a Houston law firm to represent her in connection with the investigation.