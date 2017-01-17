Police: Child dies after being hit by MLK Day parade float

ABBEVILLE, La. (AP) — Authorities say a child has died after being struck by a float during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade in Louisiana.

Police say the child was hit by the float sometime after the parade started in Abbeville on Monday morning.

Officials have not released the child’s name or age.

KATC-TV reports that witnesses say the child was struck by the vehicle pulling the float after the child entered the roadway, perhaps for a piece of candy.

KATC says the parade was stopped after the child was hit, and then detoured.

Police have not released any other details.