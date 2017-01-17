Official: Istanbul nightclub attack executed in IS’ name

Associated Press Published:
An ambulance rushes from the scene of an attack in Istanbul, early Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. Turkey's state-run news agency said an armed assailant has opened fire at a nightclub in Istanbul during New Year's celebrations. (AP Photo/Halit Onur Sandal)
An ambulance rushes from the scene of an attack in Istanbul, early Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. Turkey's state-run news agency said an armed assailant has opened fire at a nightclub in Istanbul during New Year's celebrations. (AP Photo/Halit Onur Sandal)

ISTANBUL (AP) —  Istanbul’s governor says that the New Year’s nightclub attack that killed 39 people was executed on behalf of the Islamic State group.

Vasip Sahin told reporters that “It is clear that this was carried out in the name of Daesh.” He was using an Arabic acronym for the militant group.

Sahin also confirmed the identity of the suspected gunman, who is now in custody and being questioned, saying he is an Uzbekistan national who had trained in Afghanistan.  Gov. Vasip Sahin says that the gunman who carried out the New Year’s attack is believed to have entered Turkey in January 2016.

Sahin says the suspect, captured late Monday, has confessed to carrying out the massacre. The governor says that the suspect’s fingerprints matched those of the attacker.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s