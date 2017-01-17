Official: Istanbul nightclub attack executed in IS’ name

ISTANBUL (AP) — Istanbul’s governor says that the New Year’s nightclub attack that killed 39 people was executed on behalf of the Islamic State group.

Vasip Sahin told reporters that “It is clear that this was carried out in the name of Daesh.” He was using an Arabic acronym for the militant group.

Sahin also confirmed the identity of the suspected gunman, who is now in custody and being questioned, saying he is an Uzbekistan national who had trained in Afghanistan. Gov. Vasip Sahin says that the gunman who carried out the New Year’s attack is believed to have entered Turkey in January 2016.

Sahin says the suspect, captured late Monday, has confessed to carrying out the massacre. The governor says that the suspect’s fingerprints matched those of the attacker.