Obama commutes sentence of Chelsea Manning, who leaked Army docs

WASHINGTON (AP/KXAN) — President Barack Obama commuted the sentence of Chelsea Manning, who leaked Army documents and is serving 35 years, on Tuesday.

Manning, a former Army intelligence officer, was serving a 35-year sentence for giving classified information to WikiLeaks.

NBC News reports that Manning will be freed May 17, seven years into her sentence. The White House has said there was a “stark difference” in what Manning did and Edward Snowden’s actions, calling Snowden’s “far more serious and far more dangerous.”

Manning, who was known as Bradley Manning at the time of the leak, announced she was a transgender woman the day after her sentencing, according to NBC.

An earlier request for a pardon was denied. Manning said in her most recent request that her earlier request was “too soon” and “too much,” and that she needed time to reflect on her actions.

She was jailed in 2010 after swiping 700,000 military files and diplomatic cables.