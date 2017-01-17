Obama commutes sentence of Chelsea Manning, who leaked Army docs

AP/KXAN Staff Published: Updated:
FILE - In this undated file photo provided by the U.S. Army, Pfc. Chelsea Manning poses for a photo wearing a wig and lipstick. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, President Barack Obama commuted the sentence of Chelsea Manning, who leaked Army documents and is serving 35 years. (U.S. Army via AP, File)
FILE - In this undated file photo provided by the U.S. Army, Pfc. Chelsea Manning poses for a photo wearing a wig and lipstick. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, President Barack Obama commuted the sentence of Chelsea Manning, who leaked Army documents and is serving 35 years. (U.S. Army via AP, File)

WASHINGTON (AP/KXAN) — President Barack Obama commuted the sentence of Chelsea Manning, who leaked Army documents and is serving 35 years, on Tuesday.

Manning, a former Army intelligence officer, was serving a 35-year sentence for giving classified information to WikiLeaks.

NBC News reports that Manning will be freed May 17, seven years into her sentence. The White House has said there was a “stark difference” in what Manning did and Edward Snowden’s actions, calling Snowden’s “far more serious and far more dangerous.”

Manning, who was known as Bradley Manning at the time of the leak, announced she was a transgender woman the day after her sentencing, according to NBC.

An earlier request for a pardon was denied. Manning said in her most recent request that her earlier request was “too soon” and “too much,” and that she needed time to reflect on her actions.

She was jailed in 2010 after swiping 700,000 military files and diplomatic cables.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s