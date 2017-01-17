Nexstar acquires KXAN parent company Media General

KXAN Staff
IRVING, Texas (KXAN) — Nexstar Broadcasting Group announced Tuesday it has completed its acquisition of Media General, Inc., including KXAN News.

The approximate $4.6 billion deal makes the Nexstar Media Group the nation’s second largest television broadcaster.

Chairman, President and CEO of Nexstar Perry Sook, said,  “Our acquisition of Media General marks a significant milestone in Nexstar’s 20 year history of growth, which has been predicated on our unwavering commitment to deliver exceptional service to the local communities where we operate and value to our shareholders.”

Nexstar already operates 10 stations in Texas, including Midland, Wichita Falls, Amarillo, Port Arthur, Texarkana, Abilene, San Angelo and Lubbock.

The Media General transaction increases Nexstar’s broadcast portfolio by around two-thirds and more than doubles Nexstar’s audience reach.

