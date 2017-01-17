List of Democratic lawmakers boycotting inauguration grows

AUSTIN (KXAN) — San Antonio Congressman Joaquin Castro is the latest Democratic lawmaker to opt out of attending this year’s inauguration ceremony.

In a press release, Castro said, “Every American should respect the office of the presidency and the fact that Donald Trump will be the 45th President of the United States. But winning an election does not mean a man can show contempt for millions of Americans and then expect those very people to celebrate him.”

While he won’t be attending the inauguration ceremony, Castro says he will be in Washington to greet constituents.

The Washington Post reports nearly 50 lawmakers have declared that they will not attend the inauguration. Many of those opting-out decided to do so in response to President-elect Donald Trump’s tweets to Rep. John Lewis, D-Georgia. Over the weekend, Lewis said on NBC’s Meet the Press that he was not planning on attending the inauguration and described Trump as an “illegitimate” president, Trump responded back with several tweets that set-off a fire storm.

Trump tweeted: “Congressman John Lewis should spend more time fixing and helping his district which is horrible shape.”

Castro cites Trump’s tweet against Lewis as one of the reasons he’s not attending. “Donald Trump has shown an utter lack of respect for so many Americans. His attack on civil rights hero John Lewis is the latest example,” said Castro.

These are the lawmakers from Texas who are currently opting out based on their tweets:

Congressman Al Green’s Statement on the 2017 Presidential Inauguration: https://t.co/QTww2wasHT — Congressman Al Green (@RepAlGreen) January 17, 2017

I will not attend this year’s inauguration ceremony. Here's why: https://t.co/APvdTrSsMV — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) January 17, 2017

NBC News will have full coverage of the inauguration on KXAN TV starting at 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20.