Lineup released for 2017 iHeartCountry Festival

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Country music fans can click their boots together, because the lineup for the 2017 iHeartCountry Festival has been released.
The event is on May 6 at the Frank Erwin Center. For the fourth year in a row, the festival is bringing some of country’s biggest names to Austin.
“The iHeartCountry Festival has become an annual family reunion for the biggest stars in country music,” said John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises, iHeartMedia. “These artists grew up together and you can truly feel their deep friendships when they join each other on stage.”
Tickets will go on sale Jan. 21 at 10 a.m.
Lineup List:
- Lady Antebellum
- Jason Aldean
- Little Big Town
- Dierks Bentley
- Brantley Gilbert
- Rascal Flatts
- Old Dominion
- Jake Owen
- Darius Rucker
- Kelsea Ballerini
- The Raging Idiots