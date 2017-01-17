Lineup released for 2017 iHeartCountry Festival

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Country music fans can click their boots together, because the lineup for the 2017 iHeartCountry Festival has been released.

The event is on May 6 at the Frank Erwin Center. For the fourth year in a row, the festival is bringing some of country’s biggest names to Austin.

“The iHeartCountry Festival has become an annual family reunion for the biggest stars in country music,” said John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises, iHeartMedia. “These artists grew up together and you can truly feel their deep friendships when they join each other on stage.”

Tickets will go on sale Jan. 21 at 10 a.m.

Lineup List:

Lady Antebellum

Jason Aldean

Little Big Town

Dierks Bentley

Brantley Gilbert

Rascal Flatts

Old Dominion

Jake Owen

Darius Rucker

Kelsea Ballerini

The Raging Idiots