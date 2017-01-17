Kyle mother pleads for answers in son’s hit-and-run

Related Coverage Kyle teenager killed in hit-and-run crash

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — It’s been three weeks since Kyle teen Michael Mince was killed in a hit-and-run. Since then, investigators say they’ve received tips but no solid leads.

We sat down with the mother of the teenager, who would have turned 16 in a few days. She’s now pleading with the public to help find the driver responsible.

“The pain comes back because he was 15 you know, I shouldn’t be having memories of him, we should be making memories for the future,” Karin Mince, the teen’s mom says fighting back tears. “It just upsets me that somebody felt like he was so worthless that you could just leave him and not even stop to check if he’s OK. If there was a chance that you could call 911 and get him some help how do you just walk away from him like that.”

Mince is heartbroken as she sifts through pictures of her son.

“He was my little lizard I called him my little lizard my Miko Miko. He was my little skinny boy he was always so hyper and so active,” Mince remembers. “There was never a serious moment with him he just always wanted to be goofy and silly and he wanted to make people laugh.”

He was hit and killed off FM 2001 in Niederwald the day after Christmas. “I understand that whoever this person is has a family out there you know and I understand that that might be what they’re afraid of, [but] my anger is that you knew what you did,” Mince says.

DPS investigators say all they know is the suspect’s truck could be a red Dodge Ram 3500 dually work pickup with damage to the right side and it may be missing a side mirror.

“I think that’s my frustration. Neighbors came out because it was so loud they said that it sounded like two cars colliding how do you not know what you did?” Mince says.

She says the hardest part is understanding someone was behind the wheel when they hit her son. “You left him like he was a piece of trash! That piece of trash that you left on the side of the road was my 15-year-old little boy, who I had to plan a funeral for instead of his 16th birthday party,” Mince said.

Michael would’ve turned 16 next week. Now his mother is pleading for someone out there to help her find justice. “We need closure, we need justice for my son, I’m not looking to get him life in prison, just have the human decency to come up and say ‘you know what? I made a mistake, this is what I did’ I don’t even need an apology from you, just admit what you did,” Mince said.

If you have any information, call 512 472-TIPS (8477).