Kingsland Post Office collection box burglarized

KINGSLAND, Texas (KXAN) — A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for any information on the person or persons responsible for breaking into a postal collection box in Kingsland.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service says the collection box outside the Kingsland Post Office at 1901 W. Ranch Road 1431, was broken into on Thursday, Jan. 12. Nothing was stolen from the post office, just the collection box.

In early 2014, similar crimes happened at the Lampasas Post Office. Officials say suspects stole mail from the blue collection box outside the front door. During the winter of 2013-2014, authorities say at least 16 post offices in Central Texas were targeted.