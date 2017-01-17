Jackets That Do You Justice

From casual to a night on the town, the right jacket can take your look from so-so to sensational. Estilo Boutique owner Stephanie Coultress O’Neill dropped by the set with a variety of terrific toppers to illustrate how this must have layering piece can suit any ensemble in your wardrobe. There are three great jackets every woman needs in her wardrobe:

Structured blazer: It’s a great going out look with black pants, black jacket with leather sleeves, and a burgundy top

Neutral jacket: Work to happy hour look. Start with a great cold shoulder dress, and cover it up with khaki blazer by Wish.

Jean jacket alternative: Athleisure look. Go from spin to brunch and still feel cute. This one is a black Pam & Gela jacket over leisurewear.

Estilo is at 2727 Exposition. Call 512-236-0488 for more information or go to estiloboutique.com.