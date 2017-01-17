High school football player who tackled referee allowed to play again

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A San Antonio high school football player who was suspended from playing after tackling a referee during a game in Marble Falls in 2015 will be able to play football again. On Tuesday, the University Interscholastic League (UIL) voted unanimously to allow Victor Rojas to participate in extracurricular activities for the 2017-2018 school year.

Rojas was one of two John Jay High School football players who targeted a referee. Game video shows one of the players blindsiding umpire Robert Watts, and a second player then diving on top of him during a game last week in Marble Falls. The players allege that Watts used racial slurs; Watts denies the allegation.

After the incident, both players were temporarily moved to an alternative school by the Northside Independent School District. The district ended up punishing the two students to 75 days in alternative school and were allowed back to John Jay High in January of 2016.

At the UIL meeting, Rojas read a prepared statement apologizing to the referee, saying “I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me for my actions and to know that I’m truly sorry for what I did.” Rojas will remain on probation and one violation would be cause for automatic dismissal from the UIL program.

 

