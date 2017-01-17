HEB announces $100M investment to improve Texas education

Related Coverage Several local schools finalists for HEB Excellence in Education Awards

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A leadership institute is coming to Austin aimed to improve education in Texas classrooms.

On Tuesday, HEB Chairman and CEO Charles Butt announced a $100 million investment to create The Holdsworth Center in Austin. The institute will provide leadership training for 1,200 Texas public school leaders, from principals to superintendents.

Operating as a non-profit, the center plans to work with local school districts over the course of five years. Starting in June, the institute will launch their first program to partner with six school districts. An estimated 20 districts will receive an invitation to apply by Feb. 1 and will hear if they have been selected by March.

“The establishment of the Holdsworth Center is uniquely timely in an era of continued erosion of confidence in our public schools,” said Dr. Ruth Simmons, Chair of The Holdsworth Center’s Board of Directors. “As a proud alumna of Texas public schools, I owe my career to the excellence and strong leadership of public school educators, for which I and so many others remain grateful. Mr. Butt’s generous gift to the children of Texas demonstrates the level of commitment necessary to ensure a more hopeful future for our schools. I am grateful to work with him in developing and supporting leaders for our public schools.”

While the first program is invitation-only, the center says eventually it will be open for all districts in the years to follow. The center will be looking for school districts with talent to develop, human capital, and a strong vision.

Butt says he named the center after his mother, Mary Elizabeth Holdsworth Butt, who was a leader for education.