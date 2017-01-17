Gas station robbed at gunpoint by man and woman

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are asking for your help finding the two suspects who robbed a Q Mart at 105 E. Stassney Ln. early Tuesday morning.

No one was injured in the incident at around 1:30 a.m., where the suspects held the clerk at gunpoint and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The female suspect is described as Hispanic, 25-30 years old, five-foot-six inches tall and last seen wearing a gray sweater and jeans. The male suspect is described by police as Hispanic, 25-30 years old, five-foot-six inches tall with a mustache and thin beard. He was last seen wearing a gray-hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

Their vehicle is a blue/green Chrysler 300 four-door sedan with aftermarket wheels. Austin police say the car has paper tags with no front license plate or registration sticker.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the APD Roberry Tip Line at 512-974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.