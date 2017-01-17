Experts claim websites are giving out personal info for free

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Computer experts are sounding the alarm over a website giving out your personal data for free.

Familytreenow.com is a genealogy website. Users can type in their names to get a list of relatives or friends including their past and current addresses.

The site is one of over 2,500 websites collecting your personal data, according to Fox 21 News. Most of them get your information from stores you shop at. Those stores sell your data to the sites so they can target you with specific ads. These data mining sites are legal, but experts say they can be dangerous.

There is a way to opt out of the top 50 data mining sites. Click here.

To opt out of the Family Tree Now website click here. 

