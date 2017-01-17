City of Round Rock wants input on proposed bus routes

Related Coverage Round Rock mayor won’t run for a 4th term

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — One of the fastest growing cities in Central Texas is looking at options on how and where they would implement mass transit. The city of Round Rock wants residents to weigh in on four proposed fixed bus routes.

One route would travel to the Capital Metro MetroRail Howard Station with several stops along the way, including the Premium Outlet Mall. A second route would circulate to St. David’s Round Rock Hospital and the Walmart at Interstate 35 and SH 45. A third proposed bus route would take riders to Downtown Austin and the University of Texas at Austin. The reverse commute back to Round Rock would include a stop at the Tech Ridge Park-and-Ride station. The main hub for the routes will be located at the Round Rock Transit Center, located at the Allen R. Baca Senior Center, located at 301 W. Badgad Ave.

The public is invited to two open houses to learn about the routes and to give feedback. The first meeting will be held Wednesday, Jan. 18 at Round Rock High School’s Student Center, Bldg. 100. The open house is from 5 – 7:30 p.m. A second open house is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 23 at Stony Point High School from 5 – 7:30 p.m.

The city anticipates launching the fixed bus route service by this summer.

On KXAN News at 5 p.m., Lauren Kravets takes a closer look at the stops along the bus routes and how the new service could impact existing, door-to-door bus service in Round Rock.