British leader: UK to make clean break from EU

LONDON (AP) — The pound is rallying on British Prime Minister Theresa May’s focus on keeping Britain open to global trade.

Though her speech Tuesday indicates that Britain will leave the European Union’s single market, she stressed her government’s desire to make the country open to new trade opportunities in the global economy. May added that Britain will seek a free trade deal with the EU after leaving it. Such deals, however, typically take years to negotiate.

The pound, which has been recovering Tuesday from steep losses earlier in the week, rallied to trade 1.9 percent higher at $1.2271. On Monday, it was as low as $1.20, the weakest level since October and near a 31-year low.

Prime Minister Theresa May says that Britain plans to make a clean break from the European Union and not opt for “anything that leaves us half-in, half-out.”

In a major speech Tuesday, May said Britain won’t “hold on to bits of membership,” nor seek associate or partial membership of the bloc. She says Britain will forge a “new and equal partnership” with Europe.

Britons voted to leave the EU in a referendum in June.

Setting out her vision for Britain, May said she wanted her country to emerge “stronger, fairer, more united and more outward-looking than before.”

She also said that Britain’s parliament will get to vote on a final Brexit deal.

