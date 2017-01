Chilly temperatures, dehydration and even your lipstick are just a few of the reasons behind dry, cracked lips. Karen Helton of Kiss N Makeup stopped in to show us how to prevent chapped lips as well as what to do to mend them. Some of the causes of chapped lips are extreme weather changes, medications, dehydration, biting or licking your lips

Kiss N Makeup is located at 4402 Burnet Rd. Call 512-388-1150 for an appointment or find out more at kissnmakeup.com.