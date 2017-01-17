$300M face lift proposed for Eiffel Tower

PARIS, France (KXAN) — Changes could soon be coming to one of Paris’ most iconic attractions.

The Mayor of Paris is proposing a more than $300 million face lift for the Eiffel Tower. The price tag would include upgrades for better security, new elevators, and refurbished lighting.

The project comes as Paris competes with Budapest and Los Angeles in a bid for the 2024 Olympic Games. That decision will be made by the International Olympic Committee in September. The proposed upgrades would take 15 years to complete.

The tower was unveiled by Gustave Eiffel in 1889 as he climbed 1,710 steps to raise the French flag signaling the inauguration of one of the world’s tallest monuments at the time. Today the tower sees millions of visitors each year.