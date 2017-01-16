Witnesses describe weekend crash that killed woman, injured 4 others

Related Coverage Crash leaves one dead, four others injured in northwest Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are still investigating the cause of a two-vehicle collision that left one woman dead and four other people injured early Sunday morning in northwest Austin.

Officers responded to the crash involving a Chrysler and Jeep shortly after 2:30 a.m. at the northbound US 183 and Pond Springs Road exit ramp.

When medics with Austin-Travis County EMS arrived, they found the female front passenger of the Chrysler was dead.

Three witnesses told KXAN News that the man driving the Chrysler rear-ended the Jeep. “Just as we’re getting off the exit, someone slams at full speed in the back of her,” said Brandon Torres, who witnessed the crash.

“We saw the car impact the red Jeep,” said Lissa Hart, another witness. “There was an explosion, along with sparks that were flown. We were able to speed up and pull over to get out of the way of the path of being hit and involved in the vehicle accident.”

Hart received medical training in the military and says she is currently enrolled in first aid courses. She went to the vehicles to see if anyone was responsive. “The first vehicle we came upon, the gentleman was responsive. He was able to speak.”

Shortly thereafter, Hart responded to the driver of the Jeep. “I checked her pulse. There was no pulse on her neck or on her radial,” she explained. “As I was on the phone with 911, she was hemorrhaging from her ears. I began to see that her heart was beating. You could see it pulsing in her neck and she was breathing at a very fast rate, but she was completely unresponsive.”

It wasn’t until authorities told them that the witnesses learned two children were in the back of the Chrysler.

“When they did finally open up the back seat, they were huddled behind the seats,” added Torres. “The young boy — his face, I guess, had been hit. It was swollen. I didn’t see the young girl. I know she was crying.”

A boy and a girl were taken to Dell Children’s Medical Center. At last report, they are expected to recover.

Police also say that there were some issues with the child safety seats in the Chrysler, which contributed to the injuries in the collision. Witnesses said they were not in child car seats or safety restraints.

Officers say there’s a strong belief that both drivers were intoxicated, as the DWI investigation remains ongoing. The man driving the Chrysler and the woman driving the Jeep were both taken to Round Rock Medical Center.

Authorities have not released the identities of the drivers involved and whether they will face any charges. We are still waiting to learn the name and age of the passenger who was killed, as well.