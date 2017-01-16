Winner of MLK Children’s Oratory Competition talks about her speech

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. lives on in the youngest generation. Last week, the 12th Annual MLK Children’s Oratory Competition was held in Austin featuring students from all over town.

Finalists from Barbara Jordan Early College Prep, Blackshear Elementary Fine Arts Academy, Maplewood Elementary, Volma Overton Early College Prep and Texas Empowerment Academy competed in a five-minute speech based on the theme: “As we continue with the legacy of Dr. King and if he were alive today, what would you personally discuss with him to demonstrate to the people of the world that change begins with self and with the possibilities of positive change, these differences that make us uniquely gifted and strong, can display greatness?”

Danielle Todd-Harris, a fifth-grader at Blackshear Elementary, was declared the winner of the oratory competition. Danielle says she loves to write and is inspired by the Obama’s.

An excerpt from Danielle’s speech: “As we are faced with uncertainty of our basic civil rights and social justice is being challenged, we need to remember what First Lady Michelle Obama said, ‘When they go low, we go high.’ This means, when they show indecency, we need to be decent.”