It’s time to celebrate national hot toddy day and Geraldine’s will definitely drink to that. Chief of Bar operations Jen Keyser stopped by the studio with their recipe for the “Hot for Teacher.” National Hot Toddy day was on January 11, and this is the perfect drink to celebrate! Geraldine’s Hot for Teacher cocktail made with Laird’s Applejack Brandy, apple cider and cinnamon. Geraldine’s is at 605 Davis Street. Go to geraldinesaustin.com for more information or call them at 512-476-4755.

Advertisement