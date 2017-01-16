Texas and Planned Parenthood face off in court again this week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — This week, Planned Parenthood could lose $3 million in state and federal funding. Tuesday, the woman’s health organization will try to keep that from happening by taking the state to federal court.

It began in the summer of 2015 when an anti-abortion group, the Center for Medical Progress, released undercover videos showing workers talking about reimbursement programs for aborted fetal tissue used in medical research. A grand jury later indicted two members of that group. The charges were later dropped and they have since stopped accepting reimbursements.

Since the videos came out, 15 states are trying to cut Medicaid tax dollars from Planned Parenthood because they provide abortions. The largest state before Texas was Ohio. Lawmakers there passed the measures through legislation. Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio, signed it into law. However, the Ohio law was struck down by a federal court.

In the fall of 2016, Planned Parenthood received a letter notifying the organization that the state would no longer pay for patients through the low-income government health insurance, Medicaid. When the videos surfaced, Gov. Abbott vowed to successfully cut taxpayer funds from Planned Parenthood.

John Seago from Texas Right to Life hopes Texas will be different than the failed attempts in the past. “Texans are pro-life. They don’t want their money to be going to this type of organization, even in a program like Medicaid,” he said.

Seago says Texas has a legal case against the organization because the tapes showed evidence of misconduct and Texas inspectors accuse them of fraud.

In a letter to Planned Parenthood, Stuart W. Bowen from the Office of the Inspector General, wrote, “The state has determined that you and your Planned Parenthood affiliates are no longer capable of performing medical services in a professionally competent, safe, legal and ethical manner.”

Seago said, “They actually put the legal justification of under federal law on why they think they can cut off Planned Parenthood from Medicaid.”

Planned Parenthood hired lawyers and sued the state. “Here in Texas we’ve been providing healthcare for more than 80 years and we’re not going anywhere,” said Sarah Wheat from Planned Parenthood, who says the state can’t tell people on Medicaid what health providers to use. She says kicking them out is purely political.

“What they’re actually doing is blocking funding that pays for cervical cancer screenings, HIV tests, clinical breast exams, birth control and other well services for low-income women in Texas,” said Wheat.

She says around $3 million the organization receives from Medicaid would negatively impact the 11,000 Texans that receive care from them. She expects prices to rise on services now free and the organization will lean on their donors to stay afloat.

Tuesday, the two sides go to court. If the judge doesn’t block the funding cuts they could go into effect by the end of the week.

Seago from Texas Right to Life says, aside from the Medicaid money, Texas pays another half million dollars to other abortion providers. If Texas is defeated, they will attempt the same measures in the Texas legislature.

Many believe this legal battle will be drawn out until the United States Supreme Court rules on the issue. Tuesday’s hearing will be the second time this month abortion rights activists appear in federal court.

Just two weeks ago, a hearing challenged the state’s new requirement ordering hospitals and clinics to bury or cremate fetal remains, rather than disposing of them in sanitary landfills as medical waste. Opponents of the requirement say the law serves no medical purpose. Supporters say it would restore dignity to unborn children. A judge is expected to rule on that issue by the end of the month.