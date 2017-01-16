SXSW wristbands for Austin residents go on sale Tuesday morning

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Get them while you can. South by Southwest fest wristbands go on sale Tuesday morning.

The wristbands, priced at $169, are available only to Austin-area residents. Those unlucky enough not to have an Austin zip code are currently paying at least $1,225 for a film, music or interactive badge.

Fair warning: Wristbands do not guarantee entry to every SXSW screening or show. Badge-holders get priority.

The wristbands, which go on sell at 10:30 a.m., are expected to sell out quickly, the festival said. South by Southwest Music, taking place March 13-20, is held on 100 stages throughout central Austin with more than 2,000 artists performing.

Attendees can buy one wristband for themselves and one for another person whose name must be provided at the time of purchase. Online purchase requires a credit card with a billing zip code in the Austin area. A list of zip codes is available at wristbands.sxsw.com/music.

Wristbands for South by Southwest Film Festival also go on sale Tuesday morning, with the option to buy full week or half week wristbands.

Artists continue to be confirmed, but a tiny sample of performers include: Beach Slang, Cherry Glazerr, Kweku Collins, Flamingods, Garland Jeffreys, La Dame Blanche, Lianna, Lizzo, Missio, Modern English, Open Mike Eagle, PWR BTTM, Sad 13, Saint, Alexandra Savior, S U R V I V E, Temples, Miss Lavelle White and the L Men, and Charlotte Day Wilson. The schedule can be found at schedule.sxsw.com.