STAR Flight fees could increase in Travis County

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A $600 increase for Travis County residents to be taken to the hospital in a STAR Flight helicopter will be up for decision at the Travis County Commisner’s court meeting on Tuesday.

We rely on STAR Flight aircraft in cases where an ambulance can’t respond, but what if one day the availability of an aircraft was not there. It’s a big reason why Casey Ping, the STAR Flight program director, is asking for more funds to maintain their fleet.

Ping says the way to do it is by increasing fees and mileage fees. Right now, if you’re a Travis county resident it will cost you, $3,900 for a STAR Flight transport. They want to increase that by $600 to $4,500.

For a non-Travis County resident, lift-off costs $8,700. They want to increase that by $800 to $9,300.

Still, just a drop in the bucket, according to Ping, compared to other air ambulances which will sometimes charge people a 700 percent increase, as seen in one report from the Associated Press.

The need for the Travis County increase is for ongoing operating costs including salaries of pilots, fuel operations and maintenance of the aircraft.

STAR Flight wants to also add a 12-hour shift for a second aircraft and establish dedicated dispatch, ultimately having more availability for search and rescue, fire response and flooding response.

The last time fees were increased in Travis County was in 2013. The goal, according to the program directors, is to be able to respond to the massive amount of growth that has happened in Central Texas over the past few years, with nearly 160 new people arriving in Central Texas every day.

Ten years ago, a flight would cost you $2,000 in Travis county and $4,500 out of county. Program directors are also looking at a mileage fee increase of $60 from $105 to $165.

The STAR Flight program director says they will work with patients on any costs that can not be paid immediately and will also offer payment plans when needed.