Police: Uber driver sexually assaulted female passenger in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — A now former Uber driver was arrested in San Antonio on Sunday, charged with the sexual assault of a female passenger he drove home last year, according to the San Antonio Express-News.

Gabriel Vazquez, 40, drove the 22-year-old woman home on Oct. 12, 2016 after she requested a ride from Uber. The woman was having drinks at a local bar, police say, and was intoxicated to the point she needed help walking.

She told officers that the driver followed her inside her home where the alleged sexual assault took place. The Express-News reports the woman went to the hospital for a rape kit exam and identified Vazquez from a photo lineup as the suspect.

San Antonio police say Vazquez initially denied the incident, but later confessed to sexually assaulting the woman.

In a statement to the Express-News, an Uber spokeswoman said Vazquez was a driver for the company for a short time and never received complaints similar to what is alleged in the criminal charge. “As soon as the rider reported this to us in October, we immediately removed this driver’s access to the app,” the company said.

Vazquez is being held on a $50,000 bond at the Bexar County Jail and faces 20 years in prison.

In November 2015, KXAN reported that Austin police were investigating seven sexual assault claims against Uber and Lyft drivers. In November of 2016, Uber said they were considering a return to Austin, after leaving the city in May over objections to fingerprinting requirements.