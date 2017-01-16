One killed in crash on County Road 112 in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — One person is dead following a crash on County Road 112 north of Round Rock, Monday afternoon.

The Department of Public Safety says the one-vehicle crash happened near the intersection of County Road 117 and 112 at around 4:45 p.m., just east of Seton Medical Center Williamson.

Troopers say the driver went off the road and into a creek. Law enforcement is at the scene investigating the crash. Additional information on the victim and crash were not immediately available.

KXAN has a crew on the way to the scene. We’ll update this page as we get additional information. 

