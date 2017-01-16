Lockhart couple killed in crash will be laid to rest Monday afternoon

Related Coverage High school ‘sweethearts’ die in Lockhart crash

LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — The funeral for a young couple killed in a crash in Lockhart last week will be held Monday afternoon at the Lockhart High School gymnasium.

Lauren Garcia, 18, and Isaac Garcia, 21, no relation, died Wednesday evening when another driver ran into their vehicle head-on on Farm to Market 672 and County Road 182. The Lockhart Independent School District says the two were high school sweethearts. Isaac graduated from Lockhart High a few years ago and Lauren was graduating in May.

Lauren’s aunt, Maria Flores says the family was starting to plan her graduation party, but instead they’re planning her funeral. “She’s always going to be here with us. I know one thing, she liked butterflies, so every time we see a butterfly we’re going to think of her,” said Flores.

The funeral service starts at 2:30 p.m.