Group protests Sen. Cruz’s support of Obamacare repeal

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Outside of Ted Cruz’s downtown office Monday, a group protested the planned repeal of the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare.

Last week the Senate took the first steps toward repealing the act, passing a measure that could dismantle the health care law as early as next month. Cruz voted in favor of the measure.

Instead of ousting Obamacare completely, protesters are calling on lawmakers to replace it with laws that offer similar coverage, including allowing preexisting conditions and eliminating lifetime caps on insurance.

“I would like to see our senators — both Senators Cruz and Senator Cornyn — provide leadership, have focus groups with fellow Texas, see what is really needed, find out how many Texans this really will impact,” Carolyn Foote said.

Cruz vows he will only support complete removal of the Affordable Care Act.