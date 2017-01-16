Gene Cernan, last man to walk on the moon, dies

(KXAN) — NASA announced Monday afternoon that astronaut Gene Cernan, the last man to walk on the moon, has died.

Cernan, 82, was the commander of what would be the last mission to moon, Apollo 17, having the distinction of being the last astronaut to leave footprints on the lunar surface.

In total, Cernan logged 566 hours and 15 minutes in space, of which more than 73 hours were spent on the moon, according to his NASA biography.

He began his NASA service after being one of 14 astronauts selected in October 1963 on the Gemini IX mission. During the 3-day flight in June 1966, Cernan became the second American to walk in space.

Additional details of Cernan’s death were not immediately available.

Cernan’s death comes a little more than a month after the death of astronaut and former Sen. John Glenn, the first American to orbit the Earth.

Apollo 17 astronaut Eugene Cernan is seen during a media event at Adler Planetarium, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2012 in Chicago. Cernan's hand and foot prints, as well as those of fellow Apollo 17 astronaut Eugene Cernan and Apollo 13 astronaut James Lovell, will be displayed in an upcoming exhibit to celebrate 40th anniversary of the Apollo 17 mission, the 11th and final manned flight to the Moon for NASA's Apollo program. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Apollo 17 astronaut Eugene Cernan is seen during a media event at Adler Planetarium, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2012 in Chicago. Cernan’s hand and foot prints, as well as those of fellow Apollo 17 astronaut Eugene Cernan and Apollo 13 astronaut James Lovell, will be displayed in an upcoming exhibit to celebrate 40th anniversary of the Apollo 17 mission, the 11th and final manned flight to the Moon for NASA’s Apollo program. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

