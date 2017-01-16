Game wardens searching for person poaching deer near Canyon Lake

CANYON LAKE, Texas (KXAN) — Game wardens are trying to find out who is responsible for poaching white-tailed deer near the Canyon Lake area with a bow and arrow.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife say two white-tailed deer were killed in the past month. The first buck was killed on Dec. 14 on Farm to Market 2673 near Cranes Mill Road. The second was killed on Jan. 12 near Grandview Forest, close to Canyon Lake Golf and Country Club.

Texas Game Warden Ryan McGinley was already working on the December case when he was called out to take a look at a 12-point buck that was walking around with an arrow in its side. McGinley had to put the buck down, but once he retrieved the arrow, he made the connection that it was the same brand of broad head (Toxic) and the same type of bolt as the December kill. People who live in the area say the 12-point buck has been hanging out in the area near Startzville since July.

The bucks were both found in residential neighborhoods, less than two miles away from each other.

“It might not be an arrestable offense, it could be a Class B misdemeanor, but we want to find out who is responsible,” says McGinley. “It is probably someone that lives in the area.”

McGinley believes the culprit might be shooting the arrows out of a vehicle and from a public roadway.

If you have any information on who is poaching these bucks, you are urged to call 1-800-792-GAME. Operation Game Thief offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals who violate the state’s game and fish laws.

In Texas, people can hunt white-tailed deer with a bow and arrow for a specific amount of time during deer season.