Ebony Acres pushes for historic district to prevent demolition

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In the midst of east Austin’s patchwork of old and new, development and gentrification. neighbors of Ebony Acres are pushing for preservation through a historic district. People who live in the neighborhood told KXAN they fear demolition could be the area’s demise.

As homeowner Danny Fowler explained, the story of Ebony Acres starts in its name. “This was established as a place where African-Americans were welcome to come, buy homes, and establish their homes to raise their families,”

Fowler is currently writing the history of Ebony Acres, noting that welcome came after being forced to move east, on top of actual garbage. “This was formerly a dump site,” he said.

And yet there’s a sense that out of the ashes, the neighborhood rose, fostering success stories. “Ebony Acres has proven to be very important to the African-American community. It’s part of what Dr. King’s dream was,” Foster said. “Economic freedom through hard work and success. These people worked very hard for these houses.”

The area is relatively small, about a dozen homes are situated on a cul-de-sac at the end of E.M. Franklin Avenue by 12th Street. Nine people have signed a petition to protect the neighborhood by establishing a historic district. It’s where Ann Hancock raised five children and has called home for nearly 60 years.

“It has changed tremendously from when I come here. It was dirt, the street out there was made out of dirt,” Hancock said, saying the neighborhood is much more quiet than it once was. “I’m the only one out of the neighborhood that’s still living, it was all black.”

Hancock’s history is in Ebony Acres, history neighbors want preserved. “We feel like it is a way [to] acknowledge and finally give the respect that is deserved to this part of the Austin community,” Fowler said.

City Council approved establishing historic districts in 2004 to preserve the history and character of some of Austin’s oldest neighborhoods. To be deemed a historical district, more than half of the property owners within the area must petition the council and provide a description of the buildings the district would contain. The description must describe the historical significance and outline a preservation plan and design standards. The petitions have to be approved by the city.

The Historic Landmark Commission is scheduled to review the proposed historic district on Monday, Jan. 23.