City of Kyle looks to increase city manager’s salary after housing kerfuffle

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — After questions arose last month as to why the city of Kyle was purchasing a home for its city manager and future city managers, City Manager Scott Sellers ultimately decided to decline the deal, claiming it wasn’t a good political move.

Since the housing option is now off the table, the Kyle City Council is looking to enter into a new three-year contract with Sellers that includes a salary increase. City documents indicate Sellers’ base salary will be increased to $196,503. In addition to his regular benefits, he will receive a car allowance stipend of $800 per month for the use of his personal vehicle.

The housing option the Kyle City Council was originally considering included a reduction in Sellers’ base salary by $28,000, in exchange for use of the home. The city would’ve also maintained ownership of the $550,000 home. The city was hoping the home to use the home as an incentive for future city managers to choose Kyle over surrounding cities.

According to the Texas City Management Association, as of February 2016, the city manager in Kyle made $165,000.

Sellers began working as city manager of Kyle in January 2015, previously working as city manager of Kilgore. Before that Sellers worked as the assistant city manager and acting city manager for Montrose, Colorado.

The Kyle City Council is expected to discuss and vote on the item at Tuesday’s meeting.