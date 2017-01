AUSTIN (KXAN) –The Austin Chronicle is now taking entries for the Austin Music Awards. Since Austin is the Live Music Capital of the World, it’s going to be hard to decide who is the best Austin musician or the best Austin band, that’s why the Austin Chronicle wants your opinion!

Sarah Wolf with the weekly magazine talks about what categories are new this year.

Deadline to vote is Jan. 31. All the winners will be announced at the Austin Music Awards on Sunday, March 12 during South by Southwest.

Cast your vote here.