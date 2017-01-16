Austin honors Martin Luther King Jr. with annual march, day of service

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Many people have the day off from school or work in honor of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, but hundreds of people will spend the day marching and rallying in Austin in remembrance of the civil rights icon.

The annual ‘Community March’ is hosted by the Austin Area Heritage Council. Now in its 24th year, this year’s theme is Love=Unity=Power. Organizers say the day is meant to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy while uplifting diversity and multi-culturalism in our city.

The march kicks off on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 at 9 a.m. with a short program at the MLK statue on the University of Texas campus. Participants then march to the south steps of the State Capitol for a short program and marchers will continue on to the historic Huston-Tillotson University.

On KXAN News Today on the CW Austin, Alicia Inns explains what events you can attend to remember the civil rights icon

MLK Community Festival

The MLK Community Festival kicks off as soon the marchers arrive on location at Huston-Tillotson University and will last until 3 p.m.; it will include all types of vendors and local musical artists. This year, marchers are asked to help by donating can goods or non-perishable food items, which will be donated to the Capital Area Food Bank. Donation receptacles will be available at The University of Texas and the Capitol, while the march is in those locations. Receptacles will also be available at the festival at Huston-Tillotson University.

Day of Service

In addition to honoring Dr. King, Monday is also National Day of Service — a call for community members to give back.

American YouthWorks is a local non-profit youth organization. They are spending the day giving back by working to beautify the Burdett Prairie Cemetery in Austin — it’s known as the final resting place of former slaves and emancipated African-Americans and their descendants. They are also cleaning up the trail along the Montopolis Greenbelt.

If Dr. King were around today, this group knows he’d be proud of the work done in his honor.

“I think he would say great job and thank you for being selfless and thinking of the bigger picture,” said one YouthWorks member.

“Every time I drive by I can say ‘Oh I worked in that area, I cut down some trees there, or I cleaned up there.’ And for the city of Austin we get help out and they see their own members of the community helping and it just breeds more people helping in the community,” said another member.

Volunteers and members from the public are welcome to help.