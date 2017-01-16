American YouthWorks help beautify historic slave cemetery

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a day to honor King’s legacy, it’s also a Day of Service for many volunteers.

For American YouthWorks, the Day of Service means beautifying the Burdett Prairie Cemetery in southeast Austin. The historic slave cemetery is where dozens of former slaves, emancipated African-Americans and their descendants were buried.

Adama Brown has lived in east Austin her whole life and emphasizes the importance of maintaining the historic site.

“This property was given by a slave owner. who gave it over to slaves who worked on his property, so that they can bury their loved ones,” said Brown. While upkeep on the cemetery has been an ongoing effort, Brown is thankful volunteers are able to give the cemetery a facelift with the help of some trash bags and lawn tools.

“I’m really thankful for Austin YouthWorks for stepping up and making this happen,” said Brown. “They help us several times a year so I’m really happy about that.”

For the young people who decide to serve with Youthworks, MLK Day is more than just a day off from school.

“I’m really excited to be giving back to the community on MLK Day,” said 22-year-old Darcy Smith. “Normally it’s just a day off and it kind of feels like a personal relaxation day, but it’s actually a whole lot more. It’s our chance to see beyond our own lives and be able to give back to the community in a way that’s really meaningful.”