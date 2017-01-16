Air Force: PTSD, other factors led airman to kill commander

First responders and FBI agents gather near the scene of a shooting at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Friday, April 8, 2016, in San Antonio. (John Davenport/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — An investigation has found that post-traumatic stress disorder and the unraveling of a distinguished military career led an airman to fatally shoot his commander last year at a San Antonio base before killing himself.

The April shooting at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland prompted a lockdown and officials to abruptly end a nearby military training parade with thousands of spectators.

Air Force investigators determined Tech. Sgt. Steven Bellino confronted Lt. Col. William Schroeder before Schroeder was shot multiple times. Air Force documents given to the San Antonio Express-News by Bellino’s family show he participated in an elite battlefield program with Schroeder but was unsuccessful in completing it.

Investigators believe the 41-year-old Bellino resented the outcome following his career as an Army Ranger and Green Beret. He also spent time as an FBI agent.

Bexar County Sheriff's Department Photo at the scene of the shooting (Bexar County Photo)
