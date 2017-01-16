32 pounds of meth found during traffic stop in Jarrell

32.7 pounds of methamphetamines found in vehicle during traffic stop by Williamson County Sheriff's Office in Jarrell. (Williamson County Sheriff's Office)
JARRELL, Texas (KXAN) — A traffic stop on Interstate 35 in Jarrell yielded more than 30 pounds of methamphetamines, says the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

The department says during Friday’s stop, a search of the vehicle revealed drugs were hidden in a compartment within the vehicle. The total amount of methamphetamines the department seized was 32.7 pounds.

The driver and the passenger were both charged with possession of controlled substance.

“Williamson County Sheriffs Office is aware of the damaging impacts that the illegal drug trade has on our communities and thereby let it be a warning that we are totally committed to aggressively interdicting those individuals who dare to attempt transport through Williamson County,” says the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief Deputy Roy Fikac.

