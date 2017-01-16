2 dogs killed in N. Austin trailer home fire

AUSTIN (KXAN)- Crews with Austin Fire Department are investigating the cause of a Monday morning fire that destroyed a North Austin trailer, leaving two people without a home. The fire started just before 2 a.m. on Pecan Drive, north of Highway 183, near Georgian Drive.

Fire crews say two dogs died in the fire. The two people inside the trailer were able to get out safely and are getting help from the Red Cross for temporary housing. The home is considered a total loss. The fire department says the smoke detectors inside the home were working but the people didn’t hear them.