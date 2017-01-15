Texans look on as healthcare laws could be repealed in coming days

AUSTIN (KXAN) – President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in on Friday. One of his key promises was to repeal and replace “Obamacare” or the Affordable Care Act. Nearly two million Texans got healthcare coverage under the law according to the US Department of Health and Human Services.

The first time Kate Payne bought health insurance six years ago was through the Affordable Care Act. Before that, she didn’t have any coverage.

“There were tax credits available that lowered our premiums. So we were able to have health insurance for very reasonable rates,” said Payne.

As a freelance writer and producer for bitters, she has no employer to offer insurance. If it’s repealed, she worries her individual policy will cost too much.

“I am the job. Like I create the job for myself, possibly also for others. I’m opening another business,” said Payne.

But what works for her, critics say didn’t work for businesses and healthcare providers. The new requirements the ACA forced on companies could now be pulled away in the coming days.

“The law is collapsing, the insurers are pulling out, people can’t afford it. The deductibles are so high, it feels like you don’t even have insurance in the first place. This is a rescue mission,” said Rep. Paul Ryan, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives.

Many Republicans say the regulations created under the healthcare laws hinder business.

If a business has more than 50 employees working 30 hours a week, the business has to offer health insurance. If a business has more than 200 employees, they have to automatically enroll in their companies health plan. If a business has more than 50 employees working 30 hours a week, the company is required to pay a penalty of more than $2,100 per employee if they don’t offer health insurance.

For every Texan on a personal level, if you don’t have coverage, you’ll have to pay a tax penalty through your income taxes; 2.5 percent of your household income or $695 per adult and around $350 per child, whichever is higher.

Premiums from 2010 to 2015 grew 3.5 percent a year according to HHS.gov.

Payne has a baby on the way and fears for the future.

“I think it’s a little scary because it makes people like me feel a little less confident about setting off and starting a new business,” said Payne.

She hopes a repeal of the ACA comes with a replacement plan. The first much easier than the second.

Healthcare companies are now required to spend 80 percent of premiums on healthcare costs not salaries or marketing.

Since 2010, 1.8 million Texans gained coverage, a rise of 28 percent. 7.5 million Texans now have plans that do not have any “lifetime” or “annual” limit on them. Meaning more healthcare plans are required to offer limitless plans.

More than 200,000 young adults under the age of 26 are on their parents healthcare plans.

Texas could get $5 billion of your Federal tax dollars to support low-income adults who don’t have health insurance. Right now Texas spends $1 billion out of the state budget for uncompensated care.